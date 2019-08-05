|
Frank V. Pisani, age 72 of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019 at home. Born in Chester, PA, and raised in Boothwyn, PA, Frank resided for the past 40 years in Wilmington. Frank retired from Amtrak after 41 years. He also ran his own painting business, Odds and Ends Painting. Frank graduated from Chichester High School. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Frank loved trains, traveling, going to the beach but most of all he loved his granddaughters. Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Mary Lupi Pisani. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Anne M. Reilly Pisani; 2 children, Gina Robey and Frank (Sarah) Pisani; brother, Vincent (Theresa) Pisani and their children, Vincent III and Alexandra; 4 granddaughters, Lauren and Brooke Robey and Cynthia and Francesca Pisani. Also 3 brother-in-laws, 4 sisters-in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins who Frank loved dearly. A visitation will be held on Thursday, 4-6PM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 6PM. Interment will be held privately at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. Donations in his memory may be made to the Delaware Hospice (delawarehospice.org) Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 6, 2019