Frank W. Podrebarac On Wednesday, November 11, 2020, Frank W. Podrebarac, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 79. Frank was born on March 10, 1941, in Richmond, Ind., to Edward and Mildred (Ward) Podrebarac. He received his bachelor of science degree in actuarial science from Drake University in 1963, and was a practicing actuary in Philadelphia, Pa., for nearly 50 years until his retirement in 2011. On November 27, 1976, he married Elizabeth (Betsy) Marie Fleming. They raised two children, Elizabeth and Judson. Frank—also known to friends and family as Mose—was a gifted athlete, playing baseball through high school and college (and was even scouted by Major League Baseball!). He later switched to softball, playing well into his 70s and winning several championships with The Legends. Frank was known for his jokes—the good and the bad—as well as for his friendly, outgoing personality. For Frank, there was no such thing as a stranger—just another opportunity for a friend. He was also an active member of the Pennsylvania Freemasons, William L. Elkins Lodge #271, and served as both an elder and a deacon at Media Presbyterian Church. Frank was preceded in death by his father, Edward, and his mother, Mildred. He is survived by his wife, Betsy, and their two children, Elizabeth Sciupac and her husband, Ivan, and Judson Podrebarac; his three children, Frank Podrebarac, Jr. and his wife Barbara, Tam Huskamp and her husband Bill, and Kele Swenson, from his first wife, Janet Olinger; his brother Edward A. Podrebarac, Jr. and his wife Phyllis; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. www.tomlinsonfh.com