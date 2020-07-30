Frank W. Rivera, age 28 of Boothwyn, PA passed away due to motorcycle accident on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Crozer Chester Medical Center. Born in Chester, PA; raised in Brookhaven, PA; he had previously lived in Linwood. Frank was a 2010 graduate of Sun Valley High School where he played on the football team. He was employed as a maintenance technician at the Westover Company in Chichester, PA. He enjoyed playing video games and riding his motorcycle and was a member of the Brookers Motorcycle Club and a former member of the PCOM Riding Club. Frank is survived by his mother, Mary Jo Lloyd Rivera; his brother, Jay Rivera; his long time girlfriend, Jennifer Farren; his aunt and uncle, William and Joanne Sherry; his two cousins, Lance Corporal David Sherry and Casey Sherry; and his dog, Zero. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020, 9-11AM at Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Road, Garnet Valley, PA followed by a Funeral Services at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, Glen Mills, PA. Donations in his memory may be made to Providence Animal Center at www.providenceac.org
. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com