Frank W. Rivera
Frank W. Rivera, age 28 of Boothwyn, PA passed away due to motorcycle accident on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Crozer Chester Medical Center. Born in Chester, PA; raised in Brookhaven, PA; he had previously lived in Linwood. Frank was a 2010 graduate of Sun Valley High School where he played on the football team. He was employed as a maintenance technician at the Westover Company in Chichester, PA. He enjoyed playing video games and riding his motorcycle and was a member of the Brookers Motorcycle Club and a former member of the PCOM Riding Club. Frank is survived by his mother, Mary Jo Lloyd Rivera; his brother, Jay Rivera; his long time girlfriend, Jennifer Farren; his aunt and uncle, William and Joanne Sherry; his two cousins, Lance Corporal David Sherry and Casey Sherry; and his dog, Zero. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020, 9-11AM at Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Road, Garnet Valley, PA followed by a Funeral Services at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, Glen Mills, PA. Donations in his memory may be made to Providence Animal Center at www.providenceac.org. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Pagano Funeral Home
AUG
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pagano Funeral Home
AUG
3
Interment
St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
