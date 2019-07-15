|
Franklin J. Koch, 95 of Media, Middletown Township, died peacefully at home on Friday, July 12, 2019. Born and raised in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, son of George and Margaret Koch on May 15, 1924. Franklin graduated from Sharon Hill High School in 1943 and entered the World War II armed forces in July of that year. He served in the U.S. Navy Seabees on Guam and his 49th Battalion built Admiral Nimitz’ Pacific headquarters. Following the war, he entered Temple University and graduated in 1950 with a Degree in Business Administration with a major in journalism. After graduation he worked for General Electric Switchgear for 10 years as editor of publications. He was then employed by Electric Storage Battery Company in Philadelphia as internal publications editor and ultimately assumed the post of Director of Communications & Urban Affairs. When the company was sold in 1982 Franklin completed his career as Public Relations Director at Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park. Mr. Koch was elected and served for 18 years on the Sharon Hill School District Board. He was a devoted member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Folcroft where he was Council Secretary, Stewardship Chairman, Sunday School Superintendent and player and coach of their championship softball team. He was a member of the Chester Pike Kiwanis Club and a volunteer at Tyler Arboretum. He is survived by his sweetheart and loving wife of 68 years, Catherine (Cunningham) Koch; a daughter, Susan Schu; a son, Paul Koch; a daughter, Laurie Rostock; and five grandchildren. Services will be held this Friday, July 19 at Reformation Lutheran Church, Media, Pa. Visitation at 10 am with a service following at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions to Tunnel to Towers @tunnel2towers.org
Published in The Daily Times on July 16, 2019