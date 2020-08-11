Fred M. Perry Sr. “Big Fred”, age 71 of Prospect Park, passed away on August 8, 2020. Born and raised in Southwest Philadelphia, Fred was retired from Boeing and was previously employed by GE and Westinghouse, and in his earlier years was a general contractor. Fred was an avid fisherman who loved boating, and could fix or build almost anything. He loved spending time at his shore house in Buttonwood Beach, MD. Fred loved his family and was a devoted father and grandfather. Fred was loved by everyone that knew him and if you met him you would have remembered him. Fred is also a retired veteran of The United States Navy. Predeceased by his parents: Florence and Joseph Triebl, brothers Joseph Perry and Anthony Carbonara. Survived by Significant Other, Kathy Kelly. Children Dawn Dougherty (Bob), Debbie DiPietro (Chris) and Fred Perry Jr. (April) and five Grandchildren: Annaliese, Ellora, Nicholas, Ava and Farrah as well as his devoted pup Sage. Also his brother Richard Carbonara (Maureen), sister Michele Corsetti (Billy) numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thurs. 10:30am-12:15 pm at the Danjolell – Stigale Memorial Home, 3260 Concord Rd. Aston. Funeral Service 12:30pm in our main chapel. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Wounded Warriors
@ woundedwarriorproject.org
Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com