1/1
Fred M. "Big Fred" Perry Sr.
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred M. Perry Sr. “Big Fred”, age 71 of Prospect Park, passed away on August 8, 2020. Born and raised in Southwest Philadelphia, Fred was retired from Boeing and was previously employed by GE and Westinghouse, and in his earlier years was a general contractor. Fred was an avid fisherman who loved boating, and could fix or build almost anything. He loved spending time at his shore house in Buttonwood Beach, MD. Fred loved his family and was a devoted father and grandfather. Fred was loved by everyone that knew him and if you met him you would have remembered him. Fred is also a retired veteran of The United States Navy. Predeceased by his parents: Florence and Joseph Triebl, brothers Joseph Perry and Anthony Carbonara. Survived by Significant Other, Kathy Kelly. Children Dawn Dougherty (Bob), Debbie DiPietro (Chris) and Fred Perry Jr. (April) and five Grandchildren: Annaliese, Ellora, Nicholas, Ava and Farrah as well as his devoted pup Sage. Also his brother Richard Carbonara (Maureen), sister Michele Corsetti (Billy) numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thurs. 10:30am-12:15 pm at the Danjolell – Stigale Memorial Home, 3260 Concord Rd. Aston. Funeral Service 12:30pm in our main chapel. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Wounded Warriors @ woundedwarriorproject.org Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
10:30 - 12:15 PM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Service
12:30 PM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
August 11, 2020
I'm deeply sorry for the Perry family's and all Fred's friends loss. I will miss our talks and your advice. Our street will never be the same.
Ronnie Markun
Friend
August 11, 2020
My condolences to all of Fred’s family and loved ones. Had the privilege of working with Fred at Westinghouse and Boeing. Fred was both a loyal Union man as well as a Union official for many years. His willingness to help others was important to him and his honesty and straightforward approach made him special. He will be missed. Rest In Peace my old friend.
John DeFrancisco
Friend
August 11, 2020
So sorry prayers for you and your family .I worked with him great guy
John Jackalous
Coworker
August 11, 2020
My God rest your soul my friend. It was my pleasure knowing you, laughing with you and always enjoyed your stories. Pat Callahan
Pat Callahan
Friend
August 11, 2020
Deb, You and your entire family are in my thoughts and prayers. Reading about your father told me how great of a man he was and will be missed. I hope you all remember the good days and keep his memory alive thru stories of his life. All of you take care of each other and stay safe. Sincerely....Curt Most
Curt Most
Coworker
August 11, 2020
I didn't know Fred for many years but It's been great spending last few knowing Fred as a friend, He was a great man and would do anything for the people he loved and cared for. I'll miss ya Rest In Peace
Kevin Fetters
Friend
August 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. What a great guy.
Denise Donnelly
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved