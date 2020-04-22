|
Freda Ann Gross (nee Posner) passed away April 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Jack Gross for 70 years. Loving mother of Ken Gross (Frances), and Larry Gross (Sandy). Adoring grandmother of Geoff Gross (Valerie), Brooke Oldt (Paul), Darbi Shanker (David), and Chelsea Moulton (Scott). Great-grandmother of Adam, Aiden, Olivia, Sloan, and Chloe. Dear sister of the late Rose Hoffman. Contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Services are private.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 23, 2020