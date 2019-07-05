|
Frederick A. Cubler, Sr., age 78, died peacefully on July 2, 2019 at his home in Aston surrounded by loving family. Frederick was a Union Machinist and a Jack of all Trades. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who will be greatly missed by all. He also enjoyed riding his Harley, fishing, and crabbing. Frederick was predeceased by his parents Edward Cubler and Anna Ross Cubler, his siblings Jack, Charlie, Donald, and Edward Cubler, and his son Frederick Cubler, Jr. Survivors: His loving wife of 32 years: Lee Ann Cubler (nee Woodall); his beloved children: Freddie, Christopher, William, and Susan Cubler, Jackie McKeefrey, Paula Martin, Bethann Smith, Erick Cubler, Christine Coombes, Jessica Cubler Bentley, and Shannen Cubler; his siblings: Ann Clements, Hilda McNeal, Beatrice Burrell, George and Patrick Cubler, and Irene Harrison; his 23 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation: Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 10:00-11:45 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Funeral Service: Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 12 pm at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: Lawncroft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. Condolences may be made at www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 7, 2019