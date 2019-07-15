Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ 08204
(609) 884-3793
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ 08204
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ 08204
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Stevenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick J. "Ted" Stevenson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick J. "Ted" Stevenson Obituary
Frederick J. Stevenson, "Ted" – 75, of Villas, NJ and formerly of Philadelphia, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. Ted enjoyed many things in life; driving and Chevy sports cars, sometimes at the same time; sports, especially the Flyers, bowling and fishing; music, the Beach Boys, Michael Jackson and Queen. He loved his family, and always looked forward to playing catch with his son. Ted had an outgoing personality and considered everyone his friend. He is predeceased by his sisters, Anna and Mike; and his brother, Bill. Ted is dearly missed by his loving family which includes his son, Brian Stevenson; sister, Rose Delatore; former spouse, Charlene; as well as, nieces, nephews and cousins. Ted's memorial ceremony will take place on Wednesday (July 17th) at 11am in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May where friends will be received from 10am until 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Compassus Hospice, 1955 Rte 34 South – Suite 1A, Wall, NJ 07719. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now