Frederick L. “Freddie” Brumble, 63 of Ridley Park, PA passed away May 20, 2019. He was born in Media, PA the son of Frederick E. and the late Margaret “Patty” (nee: Highfield) Brumble. Freddie was an Electrician for Westover Company. He loved to fish, spend time with his family, and go on walks with his favorite dog Cody. He was always willing to help anybody with anything and we always knew him as Mr. Fix-It. He was a faithful husband, loving father, devoted brother, and a caring son. He is survived by his wife, Linda (nee: Morris) Brumble; daughters; Kaitlyn (Anthony Montagno), Kelsey and Kimmy Brumble; father, Frederick E. Brumble; sisters; Arlene “Ardi” (Mike) Douge and Dianne (John) Ballentyne. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Wednesday, May 29, 2019 9:00am Nativity B.V.M., Franklin and Monroe Sts., Media, PA 19063 and to his Funeral Mass Wednesday 11:00am in the Church. Burial Calvary Cemetery, Media, PA.
Published in The Daily Times on May 26, 2019