Frederick Marion, On May 16, 2019, Husband of Sylvia (nee) Warnock, Father of Angela Marion, Kimberly Marion and Rebecca Marion. Bother of Ilene Marion. Relatives and friends are invited to services Sunday 11:00 AM at Joseph Levine & Sons (West) 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA. Interment Har Nebo Cemetery. Shiva will be Sunday and Monday evening only at the residence of Mr. & Mrs. Josh Benedetto. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to a www.levinefuneral.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 18, 2019
