Frederick R. “Freddie” Monkman, Sr., age 85, of Clifton Heights, PA, passed away on June 19, 2019. Born in Bermuda, he was the son of the late John D. and Myrtle L. Monkman. Frederick spent his career in the printing business. He loved listening to country music, Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. However, his greatest passion was spending time with his family and friends, especially being his grandchildren’s biggest fan. Freddie is survived by his beloved wife, Joan M. Monkman (nee Monteith), his sons Frederick R. Monkman, Jr. (Tressa) and Glenn D. Monkman (Debra), and his grandchildren Glenn, Taylor, Allison and Frederick, 3rd. He is also survived by his siblings Daisy Benevides (David), Betty Lowe (Alton), David Monkman (Marie), Roderick Monkman (Janet) and Frances Self (John). He was predeceased by his siblings Francis “Frankie” Monkma, Arthur Monkman, Richard Charles “Chummy” Monkman, Kenneth Monkman, Margaret “Margie” Ahern and Margarette. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday, June 25, 2019 7:00-9:00 PM and Wednesday, June 26, 2019 9:15-10:15 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and to his Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 436 N. Oak Avenue, Clifton Heights, PA. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to St. Mark Lutheran Church at the above address would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 24, 2019