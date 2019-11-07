Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Frederick W. Royer Sr.

Frederick W. Royer Sr. Obituary
1930~2019 Fredrick W. Royer, Sr., age 89 of Garnet Valley, passed away peacefully at Taylor Hospice on November 6th, 2019. He was born May 5, 1930 in Tamaqua, PA. Fred loved Navy life and traveled the world. Fred worked at Boeing Helicopter for 29 years with various performance awards and was invited to The White House. His accomplishments are documented in the Library of Congress. He was also a constable in Rutledge, PA. Fred loved traveling in his motorhome, attending Sunday Service at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox church which he was a member for 68 years. Son of the late Charles T. Royer Sr. Emily (Williams) Royer. In addition to his parents, he is proceeded in death, 2 brothers Charles T. Royer and Harold A. Royer. Survivors: Loving wife of 68 years: Antonia (Weslowsky) Royer; daughter Michelle (Royer) Kaminski (husband Ned); sons Fredrick W. Royer, Jr. (wife Patricia), Charles B. Royer (wife Dawn); 9 Grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Sunday, November 10th, 7pm-9pm at the Kaniefski, Kendus, Danjolell Memorial Home, 3900 W. 9th Street, Trainer, PA 19061. Viewing on Monday, November 11th, 9AM-10:15AM with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 AM (ALL IN CHURCH) St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 3rd & Ward, Chester, PA. Interment Lawncroft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to, St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 3rd & Ward, Chester, PA. ARR: Kaniefski, Kendus D’Anjolell
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 10, 2019
