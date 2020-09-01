1/1
French K. Shumate
French K. Shumate, age 91 of Bethel Township, PA passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020 at Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor Hospital. Born to Maggie (Boone) and James Shumate in Konnarock, VA, he resided in Bethel Township for over 65 years. French was an Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Boeing, where he worked as a machinist for 30 years. A southerner at heart, French had a love for Bluegrass music. He had a passion for Phillies baseball and was a Philadelphia Eagles fan. Above all else French loved spending time with his family, especially making gravy and biscuits for them every Sunday morning. In addition to his parents French is preceded in death by his stepfather, John L. Sullivan and his seven siblings. French is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary (Pugh) Shumate, his two children, Ernie (Karen) Shumate, Teresa (Tom) Link, his four grandchildren, Chrissy Shumate, Melissa (Dan) Highberger, Sherry (Keith) Thornton and Tommy (Rebekah) Link and his four great grandchildren Dane, Delia, Austin and Hannah. A visitation will be held Friday 9:00-10:00AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Road, Garnet Valley, PA followed by funeral services at 10:00AM. Interment, Chester Bethel Cemetery, Wilmington, DE. Donations in his memory may be made to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society (https://donate.lls.org/). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Pagano Funeral Home
SEP
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Pagano Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
