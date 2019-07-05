Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Friedrich E. Brunsberg, age 82, of Wallingford, PA, died suddenly on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He was born January 16, 1937. Fred was a Chef at United Airlines for more than 30 years. After retirement, he was a tax preparer at H & R Block; and worked as a bus aid for Wallingford-Swarthmore School District. He enjoyed dancing at Arthur Murry Studio with his lovely wife Sandra, and the Franciscan Spiritual Center; long walks in nature and adding cinnamon to any recipe. Fred enjoyed cruises and speaking German. Most of all, he cherished his family. Survivors: Wife of 37 years: Sandra Pennypacker Brunsberg. Children: Monique and Ray. Step-Children: Tara, Debra and Michael. 11 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Granddaughter. Visitation: Thursday, July 11th from 9:30-10:15AM at Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Memorial Service: Thursday, July 11th at 10:30AM at the funeral home. Interment: Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazer, PA. All are welcome for a luncheon following the interment. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 7, 2019
