Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Earl L. Foster Funeral Home
1100 Kerlin Street
Chester, PA 19013
610-874-2877
Resources
More Obituaries for Frizzel Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frizzel Ellis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frizzel Ellis Obituary
Frizzel Ellis, age 88 of Chester, Pa. departed this life on April 9, 2019. Frizzel was born to the late William E. Ellis and Clara Ellis. He leaves to cherish in his memory his wife of 68 years Doris Ellis; three daughters, Pamela Johnson, Renee Caple, and Melva Ellis; one brother, Bishop Samuel Ellis (Vernadine), five grandchildren; five great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Service: Saturday, April 20, 2019 10:00 am at First Pentecostal Church, 324 Pusey Street, Chester, Pa. Viewing: 8:00 am – 10:00 am. No viewing after the eulogy. Interment: Haven Memorial Cemetery – Chester Township, Pa. Arrangements: Earl L. Foster Funeral Home www.earllfosterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now