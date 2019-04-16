|
Frizzel Ellis, age 88 of Chester, Pa. departed this life on April 9, 2019. Frizzel was born to the late William E. Ellis and Clara Ellis. He leaves to cherish in his memory his wife of 68 years Doris Ellis; three daughters, Pamela Johnson, Renee Caple, and Melva Ellis; one brother, Bishop Samuel Ellis (Vernadine), five grandchildren; five great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Service: Saturday, April 20, 2019 10:00 am at First Pentecostal Church, 324 Pusey Street, Chester, Pa. Viewing: 8:00 am – 10:00 am. No viewing after the eulogy. Interment: Haven Memorial Cemetery – Chester Township, Pa. Arrangements: Earl L. Foster Funeral Home www.earllfosterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 17, 2019