|
|
G. Earle Watt of Norwood, PA passed away peacefully in his home, on September 17, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born June 10, 1927 in Narberth, PA to the late Warren Sr. & Helen (Dickerson) Watt. Earle was predeceased by his beloved wife Marian Watt; sons Steven, Bobby and David; stepson James Smaracheck; brother Warren Jr. and niece Renee Watt. He is survived by stepdaughter Carrie (Rick) Hamilton; brothers Jeffrey (Mary Ellen), Andrew (Connie), James (Melanie) and Rodney; niece Susan Watt Loretto; grandchildren David Watt, Marissa (Tunde) Akinbola, Zachary (Amber) Watt, Robert (Jessica) Watt and Alexandra (Christopher) Keville and seven great-grandchildren. Earle was active in the Schoolhouse Senior Center Art Class. He donated many years of his life to the Kedron Youth Association where he taught young children to bowl. Earle served his country in the United States Navy. After proudly finishing his service in the Navy, he worked for Philadelphia Electric Company (PECO) until he retired. He was well known as an accomplished Artist. Earle enjoyed fishing, the beach and loved his Phillies and Eagles. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial service on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA 19074. Services will begin at 12:00 PM. Interment will be private.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 24, 2019