Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
Gail Ann (McGrath) Trumbull


1955 - 2019
Gail Ann (McGrath) Trumbull Obituary
Gail Ann Trumbull (nee McGrath), age 64, a longtime resident of Boothwyn, PA, passed away at her home in Wilmington, DE on the September 5, 2019.
Gail was a graduate of Interboro High School in Prospect Park, PA. She was formerly employed by Conagra Foods in Delaware County, PA. She loved to read and spend time with her grandchildren.
Gail was the daughter of the late William H. and Joyce R. (nee Mackes) McGrath.
She is survived by her son: James W. (Virginia) Trumbull; brothers: William H. (Barbara), Wayne S., and Gary E.; sisters: Susan J. (Jim) Powell, and Kathleen M. Bell; and several grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Wednesday September 11, 2019 at the Nolan Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Avenue Aston, PA 19014, from 10:00-11:15 am, followed by a graveside service at Edgewood Memorial Park Cemetery in Glen Mills, PA.
Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in Daily Times on Sept. 9, 2019
