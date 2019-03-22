Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Gail L. Ayers, 74, of West Chester, PA passed way on March 21, 2019. Beloved wife of W. Maurice Ayers; loving mother of Dawn Pinghera, Jennifer Dubbs (Dan), Frank Wiechecki, Brenda Ayers, Jason Ayers (Karen), and Tricia Wiechecki (fiancé Dave Jones); Devoted grandmother of Christina, Samantha, Fritz, Jonathan, Kylie, Rebecca, Hannah, Sam, Lucie and Ludo; dear sister of Joyce Greenlee (Dewayne); and aunt of Jocelyn Miller (Kenny) and Todd Greenlee (Kim). Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing 10:00-11:00 AM Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000, followed by her Funeral Service 11:00 AM. Interment Birmingham-Lafayette Cemetery, West Chester, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight at www.honorflight.org or to Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund at www.fallenheroesfund.org. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 24, 2019
