Gail Lynn Stafford
Gail Lynn Stafford, age 68, of Brookhaven, PA, formerly of Chester, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Fair Acres Nursing Home. Gail was born February 22, 1952. Affectionately known as Mom-Mom, she was devoted to her family and home. Gail was a devoted member of Faith Baptist Church. Mom-Mom enjoyed sewing, going to the beach and word searches. Most of all, Gail was instrumental in early childhood development, as she babysat for many years throughout her career. Daughter of the late Ernest and Bernice Ford; daughter-in–law of the late Herbert and Dolores Stafford. Survivors: Sons: Jason Stafford and Christian (Kristy) Stafford. Daughters: Faith Stafford, Tammy (Dan) Ziegler and Jennifer Stafford. Sister: Janice Kojava and Cheryl Ford. Brother: George Ford. 16 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Grandchild. Visitation: Friday, July 31st after 11:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Friday, July 31st at Noon at the funeral home. Interment: Lawn Croft Cemetery. Condolences: www.msbfh.com


Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
