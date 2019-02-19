Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford
908 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
(610) 874-7700
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home
908 S. Providence Rd.
Wallingford, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home
908 S. Providence Rd.
Wallingford, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail De Fonzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Marie De Fonzo


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gail Marie De Fonzo Obituary
Gail Marie De Fonzo, age 73, a resident of Swarthmore for over 40 years, on February 10, 2019. Born in Upper Darby in 1945, the only child of the late Franklin and Eva (nee Nelson) Robertson. Raised in Wallingford, graduated from Nether Providence High School in 1963. She worked as a secretary at Sun Oil Co. and Scott Paper Co. She was an active advocate for all animals, especially dogs. She enjoyed gardening and planting beautiful flower gardens, but above all, she loved going to the beach, especially Atlantic City and the casinos. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Saturday, 10 AM followed by her Memorial Service at 11 AM at the Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home, 908 S. Providence Rd., Wallingford, PA 19086. Inurnment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Aston, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Humane Society of US, 2100 L. Street, N.W., Washington, DC, would be appreciated. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford
Download Now