|
|
Gail Marie De Fonzo, age 73, a resident of Swarthmore for over 40 years, on February 10, 2019. Born in Upper Darby in 1945, the only child of the late Franklin and Eva (nee Nelson) Robertson. Raised in Wallingford, graduated from Nether Providence High School in 1963. She worked as a secretary at Sun Oil Co. and Scott Paper Co. She was an active advocate for all animals, especially dogs. She enjoyed gardening and planting beautiful flower gardens, but above all, she loved going to the beach, especially Atlantic City and the casinos. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Saturday, 10 AM followed by her Memorial Service at 11 AM at the Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home, 908 S. Providence Rd., Wallingford, PA 19086. Inurnment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Aston, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Humane Society of US, 2100 L. Street, N.W., Washington, DC, would be appreciated. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 20, 2019