Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes, ltd. - Aston
3551 Concord Road
Aston, PA 19014
(610)494-3424
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Beck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Williamson Beck

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gail Williamson Beck Obituary
1941-2019 Gail Williamson Beck, 78, of Chadds Ford, died on her birthday, March 8, 2019 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Born in the Philadelphia area, she was the daughter of the late William and Gladys Daniels Williamson and resided in Garnet Valley before moving to her late residence three years ago. Gail was a graduate of Springfield High School, class of 1959 and worked in the family business, R.L. Beck Furniture. She was previously employed by Strawbridge & Clothier in the China Dept. Gail enjoyed the casinos, driving, Rehoboth Beach, word find puzzles, flowers and going to Longwood Gardens, but most important was her family, especially her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Jerry Lee Beck, who died May 19, 2003. Gail was the mother of Christopher G. Beck (Wendy) and Jerry L. Beck (Sherri); sister of Susan Simpson; and grandmother of Jennifer L. Beck and Thomas R. Morrow (Debra). Funeral Service: 10:00 AM Sat., March 16, 2019 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 3551 Concord Road, Aston, PA 19014, where relatives and friends may call after 9:00 AM. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to the ., 527 Plymouth Rd, Ste 403, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White-Luttrell Funeral Homes, ltd. - Aston
Download Now