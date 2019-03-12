|
1941-2019 Gail Williamson Beck, 78, of Chadds Ford, died on her birthday, March 8, 2019 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Born in the Philadelphia area, she was the daughter of the late William and Gladys Daniels Williamson and resided in Garnet Valley before moving to her late residence three years ago. Gail was a graduate of Springfield High School, class of 1959 and worked in the family business, R.L. Beck Furniture. She was previously employed by Strawbridge & Clothier in the China Dept. Gail enjoyed the casinos, driving, Rehoboth Beach, word find puzzles, flowers and going to Longwood Gardens, but most important was her family, especially her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Jerry Lee Beck, who died May 19, 2003. Gail was the mother of Christopher G. Beck (Wendy) and Jerry L. Beck (Sherri); sister of Susan Simpson; and grandmother of Jennifer L. Beck and Thomas R. Morrow (Debra). Funeral Service: 10:00 AM Sat., March 16, 2019 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 3551 Concord Road, Aston, PA 19014, where relatives and friends may call after 9:00 AM. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to the ., 527 Plymouth Rd, Ste 403, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 13, 2019