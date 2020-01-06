|
Gale Marie Jefferies Esterberg Rankowski, 64, Media, formerly of Lancaster Co., died Dec. 22, 2019. Daughter of the late William & Gladys Jefferies; wife of the late Eric Esterberg. Villanova Graduate. Volunteer at Thresholds, Delaware Co. Surviving: Husband, John Rankowski; children, John, Alex (Mike) Brudzinski; grandson, Simon; sisters, Pam Jefferies, Lisa Friday (Barry Hevener). Private Interment: Trumbauer Cemetery, Leola, PA. FurmanFuneralHome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 8, 2020