Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd.
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd.
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA
View Map
Garrett Rice Obituary
Garrett W. Rice, age 74, of Middletown Twp., Media, PA, died Monday, July 1, 2019. Visitation: Saturday, July 20th after 9:00AM at Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Memorial Service: Saturday, July 20th at 10:30AM at the funeral home. Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Special Olympics Montgomery County 980 Harvest Dr, Blue Bell, PA 19422. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 7, 2019
