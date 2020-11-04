(1956-2020) Gary M. Dickens, 64, of Milmont Park died November 2, 2020 at Delaware County Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Chester, he was the son of the late Charles Winter and Mary Ann Lauratano Dickens and moved to his late residence in 1983. Gary was a graduate of St. James High School, class of 1974 and graduated with a BA from East Stroudsburg University. He was employed as a Bartender for the Milmont Republican Club for 15 years and previously worked at Liberty Tavern for 28 years. Gary was a member of Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church and enjoyed fishing, golfing, casinos and Philadelphia sports. He was the loving husband of Susan L. Lynch Dickens, his wife of 41 years; devoted father of Lauralee Ryder (Andrew) and Gary Michael Dickens, II; grandfather of Cali Rose, Andrew and Reagan Ryder; brother of Ronald Dickens and David Dickens (Eileen); also, survived by nieces, nephews and the Lynch family. Funeral Mass: 10:30 AM Monday, November 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church, 200 Milmont Ave., Milmont Park, PA 19033. Due to the Pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.. Visitation: 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday and from 9:30-10:15 AM Monday at the church. Burial: Eastlawn Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to NPCF, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502 www.whiteluttrell.com