Gary was born in Darby, PA in 1941. He passed away at home with his family at his side on May 30th, 2020. He was the son of John and Agnes Kasmer. At Darby-Colwyn High School he was a standout basketball player and scored 1,253 points during his career and went on to play basketball for Temple University. Although he was an outstanding athlete, Gary will be most remembered for his 43 years as a teacher of physical and elementary school education. A majority of those years were taught in the Wallingford-Swarthmore School District. He combined his love for theater and the arts into the traditional education curriculum, often directing end of year plays and exposing his fourth grade students to a unique theatrical environment they would remember for years to come. Gary enjoyed playing golf and also coached youth basketball and baseball/softball, introducing many boys and girls to the life lessons taught by team sports. Gary is survived by his wife of 50 years Barbara (Kallam), his children Gary (Kate), Greg (Gaby), and Megan (Tom), sister Donna (Bob), sister-in-law Jean, eight grandchildren, 4 nieces and nephews, and thousands of kids he taught, coached, and mentored over the years. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Agnes Kasmer, and his brother, John. Due to restrictions, services are private. In Gary’s memory donations can be sent to St. Kevin’s Catholic Church in Springfield, PA. Arrangements by Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc. www.kovacsfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc.
530 W. Woodland Ave
Springfield, PA 19064
610-544-3222
