Gary Steven Peine, 41, of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6th, 2020. Cherished father of Hunter and Skylar Peine; beloved son of Theresa (nee Karmer) Peine-Stewart (Steven Millay) and Steven (Cathy) Peine; loving brother of Adrienne (Matthew) Rushmore and Gregory Peine; devoted life companion to Megan Meehan. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 4PM O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Service at 6pm in the Funeral Home. Contributions can be made in his memory at https://www.gofundme.com/f/v8uxc-gary039s-funeral-expenses?utm_source=3Dface= Arr. O’Leary F.H. (Springfield, PA) www.olearyfuneral.com

Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
