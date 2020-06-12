Gene Coladonato, 86, a lifetime resident of Ardmore, passed peacefully in his sleep, June 6, 2020. Gene worked in the carpet business, but found his greatest passion teaching, first in the Phila. School Dist., and then as a volunteer at Ardmore Ave. Elementary. In later years, all will remember seeing him walking his many dogs. A lifelong fan of music, he encouraged many up-and-coming local bands and artists. A non-conformist in the best sense of the word, Gene’s fairness and concern for all resonates today and will be missed by all who knew him. He was the devoted husband of the late Elsa (nee Busch) Coladonato. Loving father to Steve (Mary) and Paul (Roxanne). Fun loving grandfather to Shelby, Ali, Nick, Steph and Laura. Brother of Frank Cable, and the late Tony, Rita Zarro, Jim, Daniel, Domenic, Joseph and Eugene Coladonato. Brother-in-law of Carol and Irene. Gene is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Gene’s Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions In Gene’s Memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arr. by Marvil Funeral Homes, Darby & Aldan. Online obituary and guestbook: www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.