|
|
Geneva Bagley (nee Ewing), age 98, departed this life on April 6, 2020 at Wallingford Manor Care Nursing Home. Mrs. Bagley is survived by a son, Richard Bagley; two daughters, Valerie Bagley and Marlene Bagley; a granddaughter, Erin Bagley Lai (Chris); two great-grandchildren, Cody Xander Lai, and Milly Genevieve Lai; a daughter-in-law, Joscelyn Keeve Crawford; a host of other family members, and a family of friends in the Chester congregation of the Jehovah’s Witnesses. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements: Earl L. Foster Funeral Home www.earllfosterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 22, 2020