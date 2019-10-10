Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
View Map
George A. Burns, age 99, of Drexel Hill, PA, on October 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marianne L. Burns (nee Terry). Loving father of Richard, Robert (Patricia), Katherine Vettese (Anthony) and David Burns. Also survived by his 2 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Tuesday 7:00-9:00 PM and Wednesday 9:30-10:30 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and to his Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment West Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd, PA. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on Oct. 11, 2019
