George A. Burns, age 99, of Drexel Hill, PA, on October 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marianne L. Burns (nee Terry). Loving father of Richard, Robert (Patricia), Katherine Vettese (Anthony) and David Burns. Also survived by his 2 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Tuesday 7:00-9:00 PM and Wednesday 9:30-10:30 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and to his Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment West Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd, PA. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on Oct. 11, 2019