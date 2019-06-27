|
George A. Kery, Jr., age 92 of Springfield, Delaware Co., PA passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia Monette Kery. George was born on August 12, 1926 in Norwalk, CT to the late George A. Kery and Margaret Poley Kery. He was a graduate of New Canaan High School in Connecticut, College of Aeronautics at LaGuardia in New York, and Widener University, where he obtained his Master’s Degree. George was a veteran of US Air Force during W.W. II. He worked for over 40 years for the Boeing Corporation as a Flight Testing Engineer. George enjoyed all sports especially golf and baseball. Survivors: Husband of Patricia Monette Kery; father of William George Kery of Phoenix, AZ, Allan Joseph Kery of Wilmington, DE, and Dora (Kery) Williams of Pensacola, FL; step-father of Murray D. Scheel of Washington, D.C.; grandfather of 9 and numerous great-grandchildren. Services: Relatives and friends are invited to attend George’s graveside service with military honors on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11am at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, PA 18940. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 30, 2019