1925-2019 George J. Chaga, 93, of Lincoln University died May 26, 2019. He resided in Aston before moving to his late residence in 1993. George served in the US Army during WWII and was employed by BP (Sinclair) Refinery. He is survived by his wife, Eloise Banks Chaga; his children, George M. Chaga (Mary), Michael E. Chaga (Doris), Debra Chaga (Alex) and Charlotte Coverdale (Karl); also, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Service of Sharing: 12 Noon Friday at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 3551 Concord Rd, Aston, PA 19014, where relatives and friends may call after 11 AM. Burial: Mt. Hope Cemetery. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 29, 2019