Sunrise July 17, 2019 Sunset July 26, 2019 George “Coldbean” ”Chilly” Colder ended his earthly journey on July 26, 2019 at Crozer Chester Medical Center in Upland, PA surrounded by his loving family and friends. Please join his family at his Visitation on Monday, August 12th from 9-11 AM and his Going Home Celebration at 11 AM at Bethany Baptist Church, 1201 Tilghman St., Chester, PA 19013. Burial: Haven Memorial, 2500 Concord Rd., Aston, PA 19014.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 10, 2019