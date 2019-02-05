Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
197 Aspen Way
Palm Coast, PA
George DeMeglio Jr. Obituary
George DeMeglio Jr., 83 years, is home with his heavenly Father as of December 26, 2018. He loved his childhood friends in Linwood, PA. Enjoyed his retirement years in Palm Coast, FL. A precious gentlemen, who always had a story, a sense of humor, and a smile for all he met. Life will never be the same for all those who loved him. He is survived by his wife, Donna DeMeglio of 21 years, children: George III, Ralph, Christina, and Tony. Grandkids: George Perry, Murphy, Robert, and Samuel, and two sisters Sally and Linda. “Celebration of Life” for George DeMeglio on Sat, Feb. 16, 2019, 1-4pm, at 197 Aspen Way, Palm Coast, FL 32137 386-334-7736 In lieu of flowers donations to: www.amvetsfl.org
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 6, 2019
