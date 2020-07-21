1/1
George E. Lohin
George E. Lohin, age 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 14th, 2020 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Pottsville, PA and raised in Brookhaven, PA, graduating from Sun Valley High School with the class of 1967. From there, George went on to honorably serve in the United States Army as a combat solider, completing multiple tours of duty in Vietnam and Germany. After his military service, he worked at Autocar for 10 years until their closure. From there, George went on to start his own church supply business, Patrick’s Church Goods, which he managed successfully until his retirement. After retirement, George fulfilled his lifelong dream of moving to Florida and spending his days enjoying the beach and warm weather. George was a proud “motor head” and loved working on (and sometimes even drag racing) cars and was very partial to Ford vehicles. He loved rooting for the Phillies, playing softball, traveling, riding roller coasters and attending classic car shows, but his greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. He was known for his great story-telling abilities and seemed to befriend everyone that he met. George was a member of American Legion Post #926, Veterans of Foreign War Post #9931, and a lifetime member of the Lenni Athletic Club. He played softball for several years with the Lenni AC team and made many lifelong friends there. George touched everyone that he met with his genuine personality and will truly be missed by all. George was predeceased in death by his father, George Lohin. Survivors: long-time girlfriend: Robin Bard; devoted daughter: Christy (nee Lohin) Mulvanity and her husband Court; mother: Jean Lohin; sister: Lynn Crowell (Kevin); step-children: Joshua Mervine, Jessica Jordan and Jonah Jordan; cousin and lifelong friend: Ro Lohin. George was also survived by many favorite friends, cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral Services: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial will be held by the family at a future date.

Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 21 to Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
George was a good friend and we had many good times. He was a classmate of mine, 1967 Sun Valley High School. George had a way of always making a person laugh. Rest in peace my friend. Prayers of peace for family and friends.
David L. Sparklin
Friend
July 22, 2020
George was a good friend of my brother Chip Kelly and a “regular” at the Kelly household in Brookhaven! Rest easy old friend
Maureen Kelly Gallagher
Friend
July 22, 2020
You are in the hearts of many, I'll treasure the times I spent with you, so happy you finally got to Florida,
til meet again.... Heartfelt sympathy to Christy and Robin
Beth
Coworker
July 22, 2020
George was a classmate at Sun Valley High School class of 1967. He attended our recent reunions and was a good sport about a couple of funny stories I told about him. Because he was so ornery, he was called to the principal's office quite frequently, it seemed. At the reunion, I gave him an award for "It's been 50 years since I've been in the principal's office". He laughed just as hard as the rest of us. RIP, George.
Susan Fisher Clower
Classmate
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Lohin Family for the loss of your loved one, George, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
July 21, 2020
I met George through family and only knew him a short time before I relocated to another state, but we kept in touch through email and postings. What a lovely man he was, always smiling and happy. The pictures he shared showed a happy man, and one I was blessed to know. Rest in peace, George. You will be missed. My sincere condolences to Robin, Christy, Court and all his friends and family.
Lee Crawford
Friend
