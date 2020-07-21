George E. Lohin, age 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 14th, 2020 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Pottsville, PA and raised in Brookhaven, PA, graduating from Sun Valley High School with the class of 1967. From there, George went on to honorably serve in the United States Army as a combat solider, completing multiple tours of duty in Vietnam and Germany. After his military service, he worked at Autocar for 10 years until their closure. From there, George went on to start his own church supply business, Patrick’s Church Goods, which he managed successfully until his retirement. After retirement, George fulfilled his lifelong dream of moving to Florida and spending his days enjoying the beach and warm weather. George was a proud “motor head” and loved working on (and sometimes even drag racing) cars and was very partial to Ford vehicles. He loved rooting for the Phillies, playing softball, traveling, riding roller coasters and attending classic car shows, but his greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. He was known for his great story-telling abilities and seemed to befriend everyone that he met. George was a member of American Legion Post #926, Veterans of Foreign War Post #9931, and a lifetime member of the Lenni Athletic Club. He played softball for several years with the Lenni AC team and made many lifelong friends there. George touched everyone that he met with his genuine personality and will truly be missed by all. George was predeceased in death by his father, George Lohin. Survivors: long-time girlfriend: Robin Bard; devoted daughter: Christy (nee Lohin) Mulvanity and her husband Court; mother: Jean Lohin; sister: Lynn Crowell (Kevin); step-children: Joshua Mervine, Jessica Jordan and Jonah Jordan; cousin and lifelong friend: Ro Lohin. George was also survived by many favorite friends, cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral Services: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial will be held by the family at a future date.



