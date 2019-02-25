|
1938 – 2019 George Elmer Wunder, 80 of Essington, passed away Friday Feb. 22, 2019 in Ridley Park. He was born June 28, 1938 in Darby, PA to the late Elmer & Marie (McLaughlin) Wunder. George was a Veteran of the US Army and retired from Boeing Company as an Instrumentation Mechanic, in addition to owning George’s Air Conditioning and Heating business in the past. George loved to read and frequented the Tinicum Library, enjoyed square dancing, camping, building outdoor wood furniture, going to the Casino and having lunch with his Boeing Retiree friends every month! George was so proud of his children and grandchildren. He was a wonderful partner to his spouse, loving to all his family and a good friend to everyone he knew and even those he didn’t know! George was one of those special people who was always there for you when you needed him! Survivors include: His wife, Susan (Yannizzi) Wunder; Son, David A. Wunder (wife, Margie); Daughter Theresa (Lentini) Stewart (husband, Robert); one sister Rita Powley (husband Bob); Grandchildren Robin Wunder, Cathy Wunder, Michael Corcoran, Kaycee Corcoran, Trey Snider, Dylan Wunder, Matthew Wunder, 7 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, one uncle, in-laws and many close friends he considered family. George was predeceased by his sisters, Anna Mae Laica and Irene Wunder and his beloved son, Jeffrey Wunder. Family and friends are invited to George’s Viewing Thursday Feb. 28, 2019 from 10 – 11 AM at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood. A Prayer Service will immediately follow at 11 AM. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon. Online condolences atwww.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2019