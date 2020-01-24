|
1940-2020 George F. Cooper, 80, of Ridley Park, died January 16, 2020 at Manor Care at Wallingford. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 51 years, Judith Ann Stephens Cooper. George was the father of Linda Cassey (Craig) and Lisa Mulvihill (John); grandfather of Caitlyn Cassey (James Karalis), Brynn Bailey (Justin) and Craig Cassey, Jr.; great grandfather of Julia Grace Bailey; brother of Ella Mae Mazzei; and companion of Janice Kordowski. Memorial Service: 11 AM Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 at Christ Church, 104 Nevin Street Ridley Park, PA 19078. Burial: Private Memorial gifts may be made to Heartland Hospice, Five Christy Drive, Suite 103, Chadds Ford, PA 19317 Full obituary at: www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 28, 2020