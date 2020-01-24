Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
(610) 532-9606
Resources
More Obituaries for George Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George F. Cooper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George F. Cooper Obituary
1940-2020 George F. Cooper, 80, of Ridley Park, died January 16, 2020 at Manor Care at Wallingford. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 51 years, Judith Ann Stephens Cooper. George was the father of Linda Cassey (Craig) and Lisa Mulvihill (John); grandfather of Caitlyn Cassey (James Karalis), Brynn Bailey (Justin) and Craig Cassey, Jr.; great grandfather of Julia Grace Bailey; brother of Ella Mae Mazzei; and companion of Janice Kordowski. Memorial Service: 11 AM Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 at Christ Church, 104 Nevin Street Ridley Park, PA 19078. Burial: Private Memorial gifts may be made to Heartland Hospice, Five Christy Drive, Suite 103, Chadds Ford, PA 19317 Full obituary at: www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -