|
|
George F. McCloskey of Norwood, passed away on May 16, 2019. George was born on July 11, 1930 in Philadelphia, Pa. He is predeceased by his wife Barbara to whom he was married to for sixty-one years, and by his brothers Thomas and Donald. He is survived by his six children: Donna O’Connor (Ray), Timothy McCloskey (Jan), Kelly Wolfe (Marty), Brian McCloskey (Helenann), Kathleen McVeigh (John), and Gavin McCloskey (Mary); his fourteen grandchildren, Brian, Bridgid and Morgan O’Connor, Michelle Skrobak (Michael), Meghan Emmerson (Dan), Thomas (Portia) and Mark Wolfe, Shane, Brenna, and Jocelyn McCloskey, John Patrick (Joany) and Matthew McVeigh, and Connor and Jonathan McCloskey; and his four great-grandchildren. George retired after 36 years as a welder from General Electric in Philadelphia. He served twenty years as Mayor of the Borough of Norwood and eleven years as Vice-President of Borough Council. He was Past President of the Delaware County Association of Boroughs. He was a volunteer at the USO at Philadelphia International Airport for 22 years. He was a member of the Norwood 4th of July Association for 36 years and worked with Toys For Tots in Folsom for 33 years. George served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He also serviced in the Merchant Marines on Sun Ship Taneero. George was a Life Member of the Marine Corps League of Upland and was a longtime member of the American Legion Post # 507 in Norwood. Family and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Thursday, May 23rd, at 11 A.M. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 233 Mohawk Avenue, in Norwood, Pa. 19074. Friends may call on Wednesday, May 22nd, from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Griffith Funeral Chapel, 520 Chester Pike, in Norwood, Pa. 19074 and on Thursday, May 23rd, from 9:30 A.M. to 11 A.M. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church. His interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions made in George’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated by his family. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 21, 2019