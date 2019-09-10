|
|
1944 - 2019 George G. Malseed of Carlisle, PA was called from this life on September 4, 2019. He was 74 years old. Born in Lansdowne, PA, the son of Frank and Helen (Bzenski) Malseed, George was an accomplished athlete who graduated from Lower Merion High School and Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, and then went on to receive his Honorable Discharge from the United States Maine Corps. Although George had a successful career in heavy equipment sales, his talent and his true passion were revealed as remarkable woodworking and craftmanship in the many projects he completed. George enjoyed his retirement years with many special friends and family in South Florida, where golf was his most favorite pastime. George is survived by his wife Barbara; sons Jimmy (wife Debbie) and Sean; a brother Jack; four grandchildren; four nieces and one nephew. A visitation and celebration of George’s life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA 17013. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George’s name to Ashley’s Clinic - www.shineonsierraleone.org/ashleys-clinic/. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 11, 2019