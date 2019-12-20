|
|
George Gregory Arbutina of Springfield, Pa. passed away at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania on December 2nd, 2019, at the age of 62. George was born in Rochester, Pa., on August 26, 1957. He graduated from Quaker Valley High School, Sewickley, Pa., and from the United States Coast Guard Academy, New London, Ct. He served in the Coast Guard for eight years before beginning his career as an environmental remediation engineer and project manager. He was employed by Recon Remedial Construction Services at the time of his death. He is joining his parents, George and Mary Jane Arbutina, who predeceased him. He is survived by the love of his life, Carolyn Stewart Arbutina, whom he married on May 26, 1979. She was his best friend and by his side throughout their loving marriage. He is also survived by his two sons, Nicholas Arbutina (special friend Ashley) and Mark (Jackie) Arbutina; siblings, Suzan (Kenneth) Seamans and David (Joyce) Arbutina; his two grandchildren whom he adored, Madelyn and Grayson, and several special nieces, nephews and cousins. George was a devoted father and grandfather. His life was an inspiration to all who knew him. He embodied the values of honesty, loyalty, generosity, hard work and kindness. He was known for his keen sense of humor, his intelligence and his deep appreciation of the natural world. He was a member of the St. Francis Players for many years and participated in several community theatre productions. George enjoyed his annual vacations on the Outer Banks of North Carolina with his extended family for over fifty years. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. A memorial service celebrating George’s life will be held on January 4, 2020, at 11:00 am, with calling hours beginning at 10:00 am, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 400 Lynbrooke Rd, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in George’s memory can be made to The Timothy School, 973 Old Lancaster Rd, Berwyn, PA 19312; www.timothyschool.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 29, 2019