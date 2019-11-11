Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
George H. Junkerman Jr.

George H. Junkerman, Jr., age 71, of Boothwyn, PA, formerly of Chester, PA, died Saturday, November 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. George was a graduate of Chester High School and a stand out three sport athlete, still holding football records. He was a Machinist employed at Westinghouse for more than 20 years, and then worked as the property manager at Tinicum Industrial Park, retiring in 2014. He was a US Navy Veteran, serving during Vietnam. George was an American Legion Life Member of the Frederick A. Scott Post #777. He was an avid Philadelphia Sports fan and spent his retirement as an usher for the Philadelphia Phillies. Husband of the late Erma L. Junkerman; Son of the late George H. and Helen Junkerman, Sr. Survivors: Son: Marc Junkerman. Daughter: Denise Junkerman. Granddaughter: Sarah. Sister: Linda (Carl) Hayden. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation: Friday, November 15th from 9:30-10:45AM at Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Friday, November 15th at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 12, 2019
