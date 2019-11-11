|
George H. Junkerman, Jr., age 71, of Boothwyn, PA, formerly of Chester, PA, died Saturday, November 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. George was a graduate of Chester High School and a stand out three sport athlete, still holding football records. He was a Machinist employed at Westinghouse for more than 20 years, and then worked as the property manager at Tinicum Industrial Park, retiring in 2014. He was a US Navy Veteran, serving during Vietnam. George was an American Legion Life Member of the Frederick A. Scott Post #777. He was an avid Philadelphia Sports fan and spent his retirement as an usher for the Philadelphia Phillies. Husband of the late Erma L. Junkerman; Son of the late George H. and Helen Junkerman, Sr. Survivors: Son: Marc Junkerman. Daughter: Denise Junkerman. Granddaughter: Sarah. Sister: Linda (Carl) Hayden. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation: Friday, November 15th from 9:30-10:45AM at Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Friday, November 15th at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 12, 2019