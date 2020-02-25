|
George H. Kolionis, age 72 of Wilmington, DE passed away on February 24, 2020 at Christiana Care Hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born, raised and educated in Kallithea, Greece, he resided for the past 37 years in Wilmington, DE, previously residing in Brookhaven, PA. George was the owner and operator of New English Style Pizza in Marcus Hook, PA for 36 years and prior owned Original Old English Style Pizza in Milmont Park, PA. He was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church and enjoyed working at his pizza shop. He was devoted to his work and family. George is preceded in death by his parents and 3 siblings. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Martha Kolionis, 3 children, Chris Kolionis, Helen Kolionis and Lambrine Kolionis Moustafa (Steven) and 4 grandchildren, Alex, Arianna, Valentina and Anthony, 4 siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 28th, 6:00-8:00PM, at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, 11AM at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 30 E. Forge Road, Media, PA 19063. Interment, S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Donations in his memory may be made to the above named church. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2020