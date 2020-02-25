Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
30 E. Forge Road
Media, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Kolionis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George H. Kolionis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George H. Kolionis Obituary
George H. Kolionis, age 72 of Wilmington, DE passed away on February 24, 2020 at Christiana Care Hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born, raised and educated in Kallithea, Greece, he resided for the past 37 years in Wilmington, DE, previously residing in Brookhaven, PA. George was the owner and operator of New English Style Pizza in Marcus Hook, PA for 36 years and prior owned Original Old English Style Pizza in Milmont Park, PA. He was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church and enjoyed working at his pizza shop. He was devoted to his work and family. George is preceded in death by his parents and 3 siblings. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Martha Kolionis, 3 children, Chris Kolionis, Helen Kolionis and Lambrine Kolionis Moustafa (Steven) and 4 grandchildren, Alex, Arianna, Valentina and Anthony, 4 siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 28th, 6:00-8:00PM, at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, 11AM at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 30 E. Forge Road, Media, PA 19063. Interment, S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Donations in his memory may be made to the above named church. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pagano Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -