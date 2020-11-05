George H. Reuling, Jr., 92, died peacefully surrounded by family on October 18, 2020. He spent most of his life residing in Springfield, PA where he raised his family before retiring to Marco Island, FL. George served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. His patriotism and the love of the Lord lead him to service with the Knights of Columbus. His biggest pride and joy in life was raising his family. George is survived by children, Deborah Oakes of Swarthmore, PA, Patricia Akers of Naples, FL, Greg and his wife Martha of Groton, CT, Thomas of Henrico, VA and Colleen and her husband Erik DeFreitas of Burke, VA. He was the proud grandfather of 19 beautiful grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother James Reuling and his wife Renee of Springfield, PA, brother-in-law William Gormley and his wife Mary of Havertown, PA and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving wives, Lorraine Huber Reuling and Margaret Duffy Reuling, his son George H., 3rd, and his sister Gloria Gormley. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on November 14, 2020, after 10:00 AM at St. Kevin Church, 200 W. Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064 followed by his funeral Mass at 11:00 AM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store