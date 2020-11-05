1/1
George H. Reuling Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George H. Reuling, Jr., 92, died peacefully surrounded by family on October 18, 2020. He spent most of his life residing in Springfield, PA where he raised his family before retiring to Marco Island, FL. George served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. His patriotism and the love of the Lord lead him to service with the Knights of Columbus. His biggest pride and joy in life was raising his family. George is survived by children, Deborah Oakes of Swarthmore, PA, Patricia Akers of Naples, FL, Greg and his wife Martha of Groton, CT, Thomas of Henrico, VA and Colleen and her husband Erik DeFreitas of Burke, VA. He was the proud grandfather of 19 beautiful grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother James Reuling and his wife Renee of Springfield, PA, brother-in-law William Gormley and his wife Mary of Havertown, PA and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving wives, Lorraine Huber Reuling and Margaret Duffy Reuling, his son George H., 3rd, and his sister Gloria Gormley. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on November 14, 2020, after 10:00 AM at St. Kevin Church, 200 W. Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064 followed by his funeral Mass at 11:00 AM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved