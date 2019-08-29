|
1928-2019 George J. “Reds” Barnum, 90, of Aston died August 28, 2019 at Crozer Chester Medical Center. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Amos and Lucy O’Connor Barnum and resided in Chester before moving to his late residence 36 years ago. Reds was a graduate of St. James High School, class of 1946, and was employed by Scott Paper Co. for 37 years before retiring in 1991. He served in the US Army during the Korean War where he earned the Korean Service Medal and United Nations Service Medal. Reds was a member of the Church of St. Joseph and was the Shop Stewart for Local #10-448. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, especially the Eagles and Phillies. Reds loved reading, playing cards, listening to Frank Sinatra and doing the NY Times crossword puzzle. He was a master at Trivial Pursuit and Jeopardy and enjoyed traveling, trips to Ireland and time with family at the Jersey Shore. Reds was predeceased by his daughter, Margaret T. “Peggy” Barnum, who died October 29, 2009. He was the loving husband of Margaret T. “Mag” Smith Barnum, his wife of 66 years; devoted father of Anne Dougherty (Edward) and Maureen O’Malley (Kevin); brother of Joseph Barnum, Margaret Barbetta and Edward Barnum; grandfather of Sean Dougherty (Katie), Bridget Diveley (Ryan) and Moira O’Malley; also, survived by three great grandchildren. Funeral Mass: 10:00 AM Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Church of St. Joseph, 3255 Concord Road, Aston, PA 19014, where relatives and friends may call from 8:45-9:45 AM. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to the St. James Alumni Association, c/o The Doghouse, 1499 E. 9th St., Eddystone, PA 19022 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 30, 2019