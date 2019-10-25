|
|
George J. Brezza, 93, formerly of Marcus Hook, passed away on October 20th, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents and 10 siblings. He is survived by 8 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great- nephews. Friends and family are invited to his funeral service that will be held on Wednesday, October 30th at 11am graveside at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Rd. Bear, DE 19701. Condolences and further memorialization can be sent through www.jwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 27, 2019