George J. Faulkner passed away on November 12, 2019 at the age of 75. He was a longtime resident of Norwood. Devoted father of George (Rose) & John Faulkner. Dear brother of John “Jack” (Sherri) & the late Jim “Jumbo” Faulkner. Also survived by his two granddaughters Alexis Faulkner, Alyssa Subers; his sister in law Letty Faulkner; his longtime companion Clara Gordon and her two daughters Lisa MacIntosh, Dana Fanelli and their children. George was a 1962 graduate of St. James H.S. & a thirty year veteran of the Norwood Police Dept. He was a member of the Delaware Co. FOP Lodge 27, St. James Alumni Assoc. and a lifetime member of the Norwood Fire Co. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his funeral on Monday after 8:30am at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood followed by a Service at 10am. Int SS. Peter & Paul Cem. Friends may call at Cavanagh’s Sunday 6-9pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Del Co. FOP Lodge 27 Foundation, 201 N. Jackson St., Media PA 19063.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 14, 2019