Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Resources
More Obituaries for George Faulkner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George J. Faulkner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George J. Faulkner Obituary
George J. Faulkner passed away on November 12, 2019 at the age of 75. He was a longtime resident of Norwood. Devoted father of George (Rose) & John Faulkner. Dear brother of John “Jack” (Sherri) & the late Jim “Jumbo” Faulkner. Also survived by his two granddaughters Alexis Faulkner, Alyssa Subers; his sister in law Letty Faulkner; his longtime companion Clara Gordon and her two daughters Lisa MacIntosh, Dana Fanelli and their children. George was a 1962 graduate of St. James H.S. & a thirty year veteran of the Norwood Police Dept. He was a member of the Delaware Co. FOP Lodge 27, St. James Alumni Assoc. and a lifetime member of the Norwood Fire Co. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his funeral on Monday after 8:30am at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood followed by a Service at 10am. Int SS. Peter & Paul Cem. Friends may call at Cavanagh’s Sunday 6-9pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Del Co. FOP Lodge 27 Foundation, 201 N. Jackson St., Media PA 19063.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -