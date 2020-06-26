(1936-2020) George Joseph Farrelly, Sr. suddenly died Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Born October 13, 1936, George was the second of ten children, and eldest son, born to James and Margaret (Lynch) Farrelly of Cranadillon, Virginia, County Cavan, Ireland. As a young man, George heeded God’s call to be of service to others; a quality that would define his life. George left school at a young age to devote himself to farming and the care of his parents and siblings. He educated himself through reading and was a member of the Cavan delegation that won the All-Ireland Question Time Championship in 1962. George loved his native Ireland, but was drawn to America. He was fascinated by the brave American liberation of Europe during WWII. In 1962, George immigrated to Philadelphia. He intended to stay for only two years, but was immediately taken by the American “can do” spirit and made America his home. George married a lovely lady from County Mayo, Ireland, Maureen Tierney, with whom he welcomed four children. The couple celebrated 54 years of marriage in April. George worked nights in the grocery distribution business for 37 years; first with the A&P Company and subsequently at Acme Markets. His days were spent landscaping. George served those in need. He was a lifetime member of the Springfield Fire Company and Ambulance Corps. In 2012, George received the Fire Chief’s Award for distinguished service. George protected a generation of Springfield children as a crossing guard. George was a fierce defender of mothers and their preborn children. He participated in the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C, penned hundreds of letters to the editors of local newspapers, and furnished apartments for mothers and their children. George’s advocacy on behalf of the pre-born was honored by the Irish of Havertown in 1990 and by the Delaware County Pro-Life Coalition in 2008. George was both a proud U.S. citizen and Irishman. He was a Republican Committeeman for the Springfield Third Ward. He was a member of the Joseph E. Montgomery Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) Division 65, and was awarded the Hibernian Friendship Award in 2015. George was a member and past president of the Cavan Society and participated in the design and construction of the award-winning Cavan Society parade floats. In 2005, the Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee honored George as Grand Marshal. While his children were young, George chaperoned school field trips, cheered the DeLaSalle Swim Team, camped with the Boy Scouts, and applauded Irish dancing. He proudly watched his four children graduate from Cardinal O’Hara High School. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Springfield, where he served as an usher and participated in the weekly men’s prayer group. He was a life member of the Knights of Columbus. George is survived by his wife, Mary (Maureen) Farrelly; children Georgina (Paul) Hurley of Springfield, PA; Maureen (Arun) Lall of Sugar Land, TX, James (Stephanie) Farrelly of Exton, PA, and George Farrelly, Jr. of Houston, TX; nine grandchildren; siblings, Sarah (John) Travers of Havertown, PA, Thomas (Christine) Farrelly of Rosemont, PA, James (Bridie) Farrelly of Virginia, Co. Cavan, Ireland, Rita Farrelly of Larne, Co. Antrim, Ireland, Rose (Steven) Crofton of Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, Ireland; sister-in-law, Martha Farrelly of Bryn Mawr, PA. He is preceded in death by his brother, Peter Farrelly; sisters Mary (Farrelly) Desmond, Sister Bridget Farrelly, R.S.M., Anna Farrelly; and his grandson, Justin Lall. Family and friends are invited to George’s Viewing on Monday, June 29 at 6 pm, O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Road, Springfield, PA 19064. George’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, 10:30 am, St. Francis of Assisi Church, Springfield, PA. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in George’s memory can be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church or The Mother’s Home, 51 North MacDade Blvd., Darby, PA, 19023.



