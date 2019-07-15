Home

George O. Cornog, Jr., age 76, of Middletown, DE, and formerly of Aston, PA, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Born in Ridley Park, PA, on May 12, 1943, he was the son of the late George O. and Olive (Van Riper) Cornog, Sr. George was a 1961 graduate of Chester (PA) High School. He dedicated his career as a pattern and model maker for the former Cornog Pattern & Model Co. in Media, PA. George loved the outdoors and spending time in his garden. He enjoyed working with his hands and restored antique outboard motors and tractors as well as building muzzleloaders. George’s greatest joy in life was being with his family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Shirley C. (Baldwin) Cornog; children, George Cornog (Andrea) of Brookhaven, PA, Steven Cornog (Laurie) of Wilmington, DE, Sharon Hildick (Brian) of Townsend, DE, Ryan Cornog (Becky) of Parkside, PA, and Laura Lejman (Josh) of Presque Isle, ME; sisters, Barbara Mitchell (Walt) of Wilmington, DE, and Margaret Sanders (Sam) of TX; 16 grandchildren; and 2 great-granddaughters. All services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George’s memory to a charity of the donor’s choice. To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory 302-378-0300
Published in The Daily Times on July 17, 2019
