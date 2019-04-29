|
George P. Salvucci, 51, of Haverford, PA, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Born to Jane (nee Pechy) and the late George D. Salvucci. He is survived by daughter Megan D. Salvucci and his grandchildren Natalie and Vincent and is also survived by his Aunt Mary Pechy and his Uncle John Pechy. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Fri. May 3, 2019 from 8:30 to 10 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA followed by his Funeral Mass, 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart, Manoa. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of Flowers, Contributions in George’s name to The National Ataxia Foundation, 600 Hwy, 169 South, Suite 1725, Minneapolis, MN 55426 Online Condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrgs by: The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby PA 19082 610-449-0300
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 30, 2019