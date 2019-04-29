Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for George Salvucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Salvucci

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George Salvucci Obituary
George P. Salvucci, 51, of Haverford, PA, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Born to Jane (nee Pechy) and the late George D. Salvucci. He is survived by daughter Megan D. Salvucci and his grandchildren Natalie and Vincent and is also survived by his Aunt Mary Pechy and his Uncle John Pechy. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Fri. May 3, 2019 from 8:30 to 10 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA followed by his Funeral Mass, 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart, Manoa. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of Flowers, Contributions in George’s name to The National Ataxia Foundation, 600 Hwy, 169 South, Suite 1725, Minneapolis, MN 55426 Online Condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrgs by: The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby PA 19082 610-449-0300
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now