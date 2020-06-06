George W. Shonleber, Jr. 72 of Springfield, Pa formerly of Yeadon, Pa. passed peacefully on June 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. George was born on November 22, 1947 in Philadelphia, Pa. He graduated Monsignor Bonner High School in 1967. He began a 49 year career with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, Cemetery Division as a groundskeeper, ultimately working his way to superintendent of Calvary Cemetery in Conshohocken until his retirement in 2012. On May 9, 1970 he married for life Phyllis (Borish) and the 50 year journey began in Yeadon. He and Phyllis would be blessed with 3 children, Marie McCoy, Beth Ruppert and George (Michelle) Shonleber III. He loved watching the Phillies and Eagles, but his family especially his grandchildren were his greatest joy, walking the wheels off of 3 strollers when Marie blessed us with our first grandson, Ryan Montgomery. The fun continued as Beth added Chad Jr., Caiden, Gavin, angel Sara and Riley to the mix. George and Michelle Shonleber came back from exploring Arizona with Sedona on board, and then along came Shane to complete our lives. George is also survived by his loving cousin, Judy Nagle, brother in law Tom Borish and his wife Pat (Gerner) as well as numerous nieces and nephews who adored him. He was predeceased by his parents George and Marie (O’Toole) his sister, Elaine Lydon and his brother in law, Nate Borish. A celebration for a life well lived will be planned for family and friends when the world is less chaotic. www.olearyfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.