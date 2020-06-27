George Sweigart, Jr. George Sweigart, Jr., “Swag” age 50, of Brookhaven, PA, formerly of Aston, PA, died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Crozer Chester Medical Center. Born in West Chester, PA, he was a graduate of Sun Valley High School. Swag worked in demolition construction. George was a rock star to many people. Most will remember him from his bands, such as Green Machine, Shootin’ MaGoo, Trouble Walking and Voodoo for Dummies. His beautiful powerful voice was legendary. George’s big friendly smile and infectious laugh will be remembered and cherished by all of us. His kindness to animals, his super sharp wit and his overall welcoming and friendly personality will forever be a part of us all. We will always hold him in our hearts. Son of the late Gwendolyn (June) Beierschmitt. Survivors: Father: George Sweigart, Sr.; Son: Philip J. Sweigart (Daniel Bunis); Wife: Margo Sweigart; Step Sons: Daniel and Evan Simcox; Brother: Edward Buxton; Sisters: Denise Buxton-Sharpless, Gwendolyn Sweigart-Beebe and Ginger Sweigart. Also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Visitation: Wednesday, July 1st from 10:00AM- 11:45AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Wednesday, July 1 at 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment is Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: American Sleep Apnea Association at www.sleepapnea.org Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.